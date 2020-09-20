Alaska officials say Iditarod race to continue as scheduled
FILE - In this March 7, 2015, file photo, musher Peter Kaiser, of Bethel, Alaska, leads his team past spectators during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Rachel D'Oro, File)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska race officials say the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will continue as scheduled. So far, 61 teams have signed up for the 1,000-mile competition, which is expected to begin in March 2021. Race officials say they will work with an infectious disease epidemiologist from Emory University in Atlanta to develop proper precautions in light the coronavirus pandemic. A number of details about the race still need to be decided. Alaska Public Media reports one primary point of contention is whether teams will stop in remote communities along their route, as they traditionally would.