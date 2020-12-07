Alaska officials say landslide danger remains after storm
This photo provided by the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities shows damage from heavy rains and a mudslide 600 feet wide in Haines, Alaska, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (Matt Boron/Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities via AP)
HAINES, Alaska (AP) — Officials in southeast Alaska have repeated warnings about possible landslide danger in the community of Haines, where two people remain missing after a large slide last week. Torrential rain across much of the region caused havoc in many communities, including Ketchikan where emergency officials have announced there is no further danger of dam failure and evacuated residents are free to return home. Searchers are still trying to find for two people reported missing after a massive landslide crashed into Haines last Wednesday. Haines residents were warned about potential evacuations over the weekend as weather conditions deteriorated and the risk of landslides remained high.