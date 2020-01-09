Alaska population at lowest level since 2012, officials say
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Officials say Alaska’s 2019 population has dipped to its lowest level since 2012 because of a falling birth rate and a decrease in the number of new arrivals to the state. The Anchorage Daily News reported the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development says the state had 731,007 residents as of July 1, 2019. Officials say the figure is a decrease of 3,048 residents from the same date in 2018. The state Department of Labor estimates population changes between July 1 and June 30 each year and makes the results public in January.