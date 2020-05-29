Alaska posts first double-digit rise in virus cases in weeks
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — State figures show Alaska has reported its first double-digit increase in COVID-19 cases in more than six weeks. A state health department spokesperson says the 13 cases announced Thursday are under investigation. The last double-digit increase in numbers was reported on April 12, when 15 cases were announced. Alaska has reported 425 total cases of COVID-19 involving residents, with 10 deaths. It also has reported 17 cases involving non-residents. As businesses have reopened, state officials have urged Alaskans to continue taking steps aimed at guarding against the virus, including maintaining physical distance from others.