Alaska prepares for next stage of reopening amid coronavirus
By BECKY BOHRER and MARK THIESSEN Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Starting Friday, businesses in Alaska that were shut down or restricted due to coronavirus concerns can fully reopen. It’s a significant step that Gov. Mike Dunleavy says the state can handle as it moves into what he calls the management stage of the virus. There were mixed responses Wednesday. Some who saw reaction to the virus as overblown are eager to move on. Some plan to move slowly in further opening. And some hope to get as close to normal as possible while continuing use of safeguards, such as employee face coverings and additional sanitizing practices.