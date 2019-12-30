Alaska proposes lifting 18-year ban on watercraft in bay
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has proposed lifting an 18-year ban on personal watercraft in a southern bay area. The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday that the measure would affect Kachemak Bay and the Fox River Flats near Homer. The department implemented the ban in 2001 after determining personal watercraft would be detrimental to area wildlife. Supporters of lifting the ban say watercraft users should have the same rights as skiff operators in the bay. Opponents say the ban’s potential removal caters to a small group of hobbyists. A public comment period will remain open until Jan. 21.