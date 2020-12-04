Alaska Rep. Young returns to work after coronavirus recovery
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 12: Rep. Don Young (R-AK) reads over an amendment July 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Young of Alaska has returned to work after recovering from COVID-19. The Anchorage Daily News reported Young’s staff says the veteran Republican lawmaker was back at work in his congressional office in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. The 87-year-old announced Nov. 12 he had tested positive for the coronavirus. In the early period of the pandemic, Young dismissed COVID-19 as the “beer virus,” but later said he did not grasp the severity of the illness. After his release from an Anchorage hospital in November, Young said he had not felt so sick in a very long time.