Alaska reports 159 new virus cases, with 111 in Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska health officials have reported that there were 159 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state on Sunday, including 111 in the Municipality of Anchorage. The Anchorage Daily News reports that the new cases include 145 Alaska residents and 14 non-residents. Data from the state Department of Health and Social Services shows there was one new hospitalization reported, while there were no additional deaths Sunday. Health officials say Alaska has had 3,280 confirmed cases of the coronavirus including 134 people who have required hospitalization since the pandemic began, with 24 deaths of Alaska residents connected to the COVID-19 outbreak.