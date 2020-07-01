Alaska reports 36 virus cases among residents, a daily high
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska has reported its largest one-day increase in coronavirus cases among residents, with 36. The state has reported 940 total cases among residents and 195 among nonresidents. It has reported 14 deaths. Many of the new resident cases were in Anchorage, which on Monday began ordering use of masks in certain indoor public settings. The state health department has warned there is widespread COVID-19 activity throughout Alaska. It has urged people to maintain physical distance, wear face coverings, wash their hands and get tested if they experience virus symptoms.