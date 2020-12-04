Alaska reports 8 recent deaths related to COVID-19
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state has reported eight recent deaths related to COVID-19 and 755 new cases of infection among Alaska residents. According to the state health department, the deaths include a man in his 30s; a woman in her 50s; four men in their 70s and a man and woman in their 80s. Since the start of the pandemic, the department has reported about 33,290 resident cases of COVID-19, and 129 deaths. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.