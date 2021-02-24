Alaska reports first case of Brazilian coronavirus variant
ANHCORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A highly transmissible coronavirus variant originally traced to Brazil has been discovered in Alaska. The variant was found in a specimen of an Anchorage resident who developed COVID-19 symptoms. The Anchorage Daily News reports the person had no known travel history. The person also ate at an Anchorage restaurant with someone and did not wear a mask days before exhibiting symptoms and testing positive. Dr. Joe McLaughlin is an epidemiologist with the state health department and says there is evidence to suggest the P.1 variant is more transmissible than the original virus. He also says it can potentially be contracted by someone who was already infected or vaccinated.