Alaska reports steady increase of syphilis cases since 2018
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services says the state’s syphilis cases have steadily increased for the last three years. State data says between 2018 and 2019, reported cases for the sexually transmitted disease more than doubled from 114 to 242. While data from 2020 has not yet been finalized, an official at the state health department says there were at least over 300 reported cases. A state official says there has also been an increase in reported cases for congenital syphilis, a disease that occurs when an infected mother passes it to her newborn.