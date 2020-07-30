Alaska requiring negative virus tests for nonresident travel
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Nonresident travelers to Alaska will need to show they tested negative for COVID-19 shortly before arriving. Governor Mike Dunleavy says that’s part of an effort aimed at minimizing cases and preserving testing supplies and protective gear. The new changes take effect August 11. Currently, travelers have several testing options, including taking a test before leaving for Alaska and being tested at an airport location when they arrive in the state. Those opting not to test can quarantine for 14 days. Under the new protocols, Dunleavy indicated quarantine would no longer be an option for nonresident travelers.