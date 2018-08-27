Alaska school district launches campaign to boost attendance

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has launched on a new minicampaign to boost student attendance.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Superintendent Karen Gaborik appears in 30-second video clips in parents’ Facebook feeds, urging them to send their children to school every day.

The district’s website says officials want to improve the attendance rate from 92 percent to 95 percent, or fewer than 10 absences per student per year.

The average attendance rate for districts across Alaska is 93 percent.

The school district also is running radio ads and has dolled up its attendance webpage.

Heather Rauenhorst, executive director of the Department of Communications, Development and Engagement, says about $5,000 has been spent on the campaign.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com

