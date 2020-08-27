Alaska SeaLife Center raises money to fund winter operations
FILE - In this May 2, 1998 file photo, people attend the official opening of the Alaska SeaLife Center, a wildlife hospital and research center on the shores of Resurrection Bay in Seward, Alaska. (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska SeaLife Center has raised enough money to remain open through the winter after a revenue loss stemming from the coronavirus pandemic threatened to permanently shut its doors. The attraction in Seward announced the funds will support continued operations at the center. It houses Alaska’s only marine mammal rescue program and serves as a North Pacific animal research hub. President and CEO Tara Riemer says the center reached its fundraising goal of $2 million more than a month before a Sept. 30 deadline. She says the money does not guarantee its future beyond the winter season.