Alaska Seaplanes moves to buy RavnAir Group company PenAir
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTOO-FM) — An Alaska airline has made an offer to buy another regional carrier whose parent company declared bankruptcy because of the economic impact of the coronavirus. Alaska Public Media reports that Alaska Seaplane Services LLC says it wants to buy Peninsula Airways Inc. and save the Southwest Alaska airline’s operating certificate. Juneau-based Alaska Seaplanes declined comment on the amount of its offer to buy the air carrier certification of PenAir from owner RavnAir Group. RavnAir cited a disruption of business caused by COVID-19 when the company announced in early April that it would halt operations, lay off staff and file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.