Alaska Senate puts $1,000 stimulus payment in budget bill
FILE - This April 2, 2012, file photo shows the front entrance of the Alaska state Capitol building in Juneau, Alaska.
(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Senate approved a budget provision that would give residents a $1,000 payment as a way to blunt the economic impacts from the coronavirus. The provision was an amendment to a larger state spending package and passed 12-7 Monday after the Senate rejected a proposed $1,300 stimulus payment. The underlying budget passed later Monday. Several senators said such an economic stimulus is critical, with many businesses temporarily closed or laying off workers in a bid to slow or prevent the spread of the virus. Others supported more targeted relief. The House will have to decide whether to agree to the Senate’s version of the budget.