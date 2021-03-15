Alaska senator changes face covering after rules dispute
Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold holds a news conference outside the Senate chambers in the Alaska Capitol on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska senator returned to her seat on the Senate floor wearing a new face covering after Senate leaders last week restricted her access to the chamber and committee meetings for what they said was a lack of compliance with rules meant to guard against COVID-19. Sen. Lora Reinbold walked to and from the floor session with Senate President Peter Micciche. She wore a clear face covering with padding that goes over the nose and cheeks and along the bottom of her face. Reinbold previously had worn a looser-fitting face shield. Micciche said the Senate was “100% compliant” on following COVID-19 mitigation rules.