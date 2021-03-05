Alaska senator wants Dunleavy apology after scathing letter
Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold holds a news conference outside the Senate chambers in the Alaska Capitol on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Juneau, Alaska. Reinbold said she wants an apology from Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a fellow Republican, after he sent her a letter last month accusing her of misrepresenting the state's COVID-19 response. A Dunleavy spokesperson said the governor will not be retracting his letter to Reinbold. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska state senator is seeking an apology from Gov. Mike Dunleavy for a scathing letter in which he accused her of misrepresenting the state’s COVID-19 response and said his administration would no longer participate in hearings she leads. Sen. Lora Reinbold called the reaction by Dunleavy, a fellow Republican, “outlandish.” She also said she saw the letter an “attempt to intimidate” those who question him and his administration. A Dunleavy spokesperson listened to Reinbold’s news conference, held in a Capitol corridor and later said the governor would not be retracting his letter. Dunleavy has been working from home while recovering from COVID-19.