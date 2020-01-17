Alaska set to draw winners in first permanent fund raffle
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The first winners of Alaska’s new Permanent Fund dividend raffle are expected to be chosen in a drawing later this month.
Anchorage Daily News reported the drawing in the first year of a program intended to benefit Alaska public schools is scheduled to be held at a Juneau elementary school Jan. 28.
Officials say the top prize will be $17,396, an amount set by the purchase of 8,698 entry tickets by state residents. The second prize is $8,698, third prize is $4,349 and fourth prize is $2,174.50. The figures were lower than preliminary amounts announced in April.