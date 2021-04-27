Alaska settles for $85K with former state employee
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska has agreed to settle for $85,000 with a former state employee whose application was rejected because she supported the recall of Governor Mike Dunleavy. The out-of-court settlement was announced Monday by the Alaska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, which represented Keren Lowell, a former employee for the Alaska State Council on the Arts. Lowell had worked for the art council in 2019 when Dunleavy vetoed the organization’s funding and caused Lowell to lose her job. Lowell then became involved in his recall effort. After the council’s funding was reinstated, she was told over email that her application was rejected because of social media statements she made against the governor.