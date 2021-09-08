      Weather Alert

Alaska State Troopers: Boy run over by pickup dies

Sep 8, 2021 @ 12:17pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 7-year-old boy died after falling off a pickup truck and being run over, according to information provided by the Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers in a statement said they were notified Monday evening that a child had been run over on a trail near Mile 1294 of the Alaska Highway.

Austin McDaniel, a troopers spokesperson, in an email said that mile marker is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) east of Tetlin Junction.

“Based on a preliminary investigation it was determined that an adult male was driving around looking for firewood with five children; the children were seated on the tailgate of a pickup truck. One of the children fell off of the truck and was run over by the vehicle. The adult male attempted to drive the child to a clinic in Tok, however, the child succumbed to their injuries prior to arrival,” the statement from troopers said.

McDaniel said the boy was an extended family member of the driver.

