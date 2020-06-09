Alaska Supreme Court justices call for system improvements
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The justices of the Alaska Supreme Court have called for improvements within the judicial system to ensure equitable and fair treatment for people of color. The justices posted a letter online saying there needs to be systematic improvements for African Americans, Alaska Natives and other groups. The letter is signed by Chief Justice Joel Bolger and Justices Daniel Winfree, Peter Maassen and Susan Carney. The justices refer to the ongoing social unrest sparked by the police killing of George Floyd and say that as members of the court system they must provide an accessible and impartial forum for cases.