Alaska Supreme Court rules against Pruitt election challenge
FILE - In this March 5, 2020 file photo, Alaska Republican House Minority Leader Lance Pruitt, left, speaks with Rep. George Rauscher on the floor of the House in Juneau, Alaska. Pruitt, of Anchorage, is challenging in court his 11-vote loss in a state House race to Democrat Liz Snyder. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court has ruled against Republican Minority Leader Lance Pruitt’s bid for a new election after a recount showed he lost his state House seat by 11 votes. An attorney for Pruitt had asked the court to order a new election, arguing state election officials did not properly act in changing a polling location. But the Supreme Court, in a brief order, said it agreed with a lower court that Pruitt had not met the burden to sustain an election contest. A recount showed Pruitt had lost to Democrat Liz Snyder by 11 votes.