Alaska Supreme Court to hear Pruitt election challenge
FILE - In this March 5, 2020 file photo, Alaska Republican House Minority Leader Lance Pruitt, left, speaks with Rep. George Rauscher on the floor of the House in Juneau, Alaska. Pruitt, of Anchorage, is challenging in court his 11-vote loss in a state House race to Democrat Liz Snyder. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Friday in an election challenge brought by Republican state House Minority Leader Lance Pruitt. A recount found Pruitt lost his Anchorage seat to Democrat Liz Snyder by 11 votes. Pruitt’s attorney says the court should order a new election, arguing that election officials did not do enough to notify voters of a polling place change. A Superior Court judge previously ruled that election officials could have done more but acted in “good faith” in trying to notify voters of the change. The judge also said Pruitt had not shown that any voter was kept from voting because of a lack of required notice.