Alaska to acquire habitat along Kasilof River via US grant
KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Alaska will acquire about a half square mile of habitat along the Kasilof River and pay for it with a federal grant. The Peninsula Clarion reported Tuesday that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved a grant of about $340,000 for the project through its National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grant program. The total cost of the project is estimated at around $500,000. The project will protect about nearly a half square mile of of coastal wetland habitat in the Kasilof River Flats that includes more than 2 miles of river shoreline. Wildlife that may benefit from the project include chinook, sockeye, pink salmon and Cook Inlet beluga whales.