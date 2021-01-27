Alaska to debut hotline for vaccine appointment scheduling
Rachel Kelly, left, an intensive care unit nurse, receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Emily Schubert, the employee health nurse at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Front-line health care workers are among the first in Alaska to receive the vaccine. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska health officials plan to launch a live phone service for residents trying to schedule coronavirus vaccination appointments. Alaska Public Media reports that the state currently provides an answering service through which Alaskans seeking appointments can only leave messages. Officials say the hotline will become available in anticipation of a February shipment of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government. Tessa Walker Linderman of the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services says more than 40 staff members will answer calls. The system should allow personal interaction within reasonable amounts of time rather than requiring residents seeking vaccinations to wait for return calls.