Alaska tribal groups sue federal government over Ambler road
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A tribal consortium and five tribal governments in Alaska have filed a lawsuit against the federal government to stop a road project that would carve through wilderness to support mining in a mineral-rich area. The Anchorage Daily News reported the Tanana Chiefs Conference was among the entities suing over the road to the Ambler Mining District. Tanana conference head Victor Joseph says the road could lead to multiple mining projects with the potential to harm the health of residents and wildlife resources. The defendants include the Alaska heads of the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Alaska Bureau of Land Management communications director said the agency stands by the environmental review underlying the decision to open the road,