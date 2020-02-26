Alaska union files grievance over state technology plan
FILE - This July 3, 2014 file photo shows Microsoft Corp. signage outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo Ted S. Warren, File)
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A major Alaska public employees union has filed a grievance, saying the state is improperly seeking to outsource information technology jobs. The Alaska State Employees Association/AFSCME Local 52 says a feasibility study should have been conducted under terms of a collective bargaining agreement. Earlier this month, the Department of Administration announced what it called a digital alliance with Microsoft and plans to work together on various initiatives. The department said Microsoft also would support efforts to move data to the cloud. The union said such a move could cost money and disrupt services. A message seeking comment on the grievance was left for the department.