Alaska university chancellor accepts new job in California
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 30, 2019 file photo, From left, University of Alaska Fairbanks Chancellor Daniel White, UA Anchorage Chancellor Cathy Sandeen and UA Southeast Chancellor Rick Caulfield speak at a UA Board of Regents meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. Cathy Sandeen, the chancellor of the University of Alaska Anchorage has announced her intention to take a new position as the president of a California university, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The chancellor of the University of Alaska Anchorage has announced plans to take a new job as the president of a California university. Chancellor Cathy Sandeen says she has accepted an offer to become president of California State University, East Bay. Sandeen was appointed to the top position at the University of Alaska Anchorage in 2018. The university says her last day will be Jan. 3. Sandeen took over before a magnitude 7.1 earthquake damaged the Anchorage campus and as the University of Alaska system began to deal with a steeply declining budget leading to numerous program cuts.