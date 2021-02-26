Alaska university regents give teams more time to fundraise
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The University of Alaska Board of Regents will give the hockey and gymnastics teams on the Anchorage campus the opportunity to save their programs with additional fundraising. The governing body of the university system voted to give the University of Alaska Anchorage teams more time to raise money for reinstatement after cutting them because of budget constraints. The vote gives the gymnastics team four months to hit the halfway point of its $888,000 goal and 16 months to reach the full amount. The hockey team was given six months to achieve its full goal of $3 million.