Alaska US census response trails the rest of the nation
A Census 2020 form is seen Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Toksook Bay, Alaska. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
BETHEL, Alaska (KYUK-AM) — Officials say Alaska’s response rate to the ongoing U.S. census count is half the national average. KYUK-AM reported that only 11% of Alaskan households have responded to 2020 census forms mailed to residents. Officials say 140 million census forms have been sent to households nationwide so far and that 22% of the forms have been completed. The coronavirus outbreak has prompted the U.S. Census Bureau to close field offices and delay door-to-door interviews until April. Census education group Alaska Counts warns the state will not receive a fair share of federal funds and programs if an accurate count is not made.