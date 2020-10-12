Alaska US Senate debate focuses on mine, money, fisheries
FILE - In this July 13, 2007, file photo, workers with the Pebble Mine project test drill in the Bristol Bay region of Alaska, near the village of Iliamma. (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and challenger Al Gross met in a debate focused on fisheries policy. But the contest ended up focusing on other issues including federal COVID-19 relief funding and Pebble Mine. The Anchorage Daily News reports that the candidates for Sullivan’s seat in the U.S. Senate squared off Saturday in the 90-minute debate on the Zoom. Republican Sullivan characterized Gross as a threat who would hand Democrats control of the Senate. The Democratic-backed independent Gross went after Sullivan for not issuing an early denouncement of the development of the Pebble Mine in southwest Alaska.