Alaska utility halts study of buying power from company

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – An electric utility in eastern Alaska has stopped a study on the costs of buying power from a Colorado company’s wind turbines and propane generators.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the Golden Valley Electric Association announced last week it had halted the study, saying Eco Green Generation had not filed paperwork with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to become certified to sell power.

The Colorado company in December had approached the Fairbanks utility and Doyon Utilities, which serves military bases in Alaska, requesting to link its proposed power network to the established power grids.

The Fairbanks utility had said it would hire a consultant to study the costs.

The utility says the company filed an application with state regulators, but not with the federal commission.

—

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com