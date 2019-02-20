Alaska village in ‘dire need’ of postmaster

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Residents in the Alaska village of Napakiak are getting desperate for mail, as the village’s current postmaster has been on maternity leave for the past two weeks.

KYUK-AM reports the village’s post office has been closed and the U.S. Postal Service has yet to find a replacement postmaster.

Napakiak City Administrator Leo Kusayake says village residents are in “dire need” as they can’t get medications that are flown out from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation, pay bills through the mail, or get checks to pay for basic needs.

Kusayake says the Anchorage U.S. Postal Service headquarters tried to fly out replacements from other villages in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, but bad weather canceled those trips.

A USPS spokesperson says they are trying to get a replacement out on Wednesday.

Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org

