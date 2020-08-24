Alaska virus contact tracing program working, officials say
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Public health officials say Alaska’s contact tracing program is working well despite undergoing a strain in recent months during the effort to track coronavirus infections. The Anchorage Daily News reported the state recently increased the size of its team of contact tracers as the number of new cases has been on a downward trajectory. Officials overseeing the investigative process of tracking how the virus has moved through the population now want to ensure they do not fall behind and have enough capacity to deal with clusters that take more time and effort to trace.