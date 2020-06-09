Alaska woman out walking harassed 30 minutes by mama moose
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — An Alaska woman out for a walk with her dogs was harassed by a mother moose and left with bruises and a torn shirt after the moose kicked her in the chest. Donna Rodgers says her ordeal with what she called a huge angry mama moose with two calves lasted about 30 minutes on a military base maintenance trail. The Anchorage Daily News reported Friday that she was talking with her son on the phone when the moose appeared on the trail at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Rodgers hid behind a sign and escaped when base security arrived and got her into a truck.