Source: YouTube

The judge in Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter case dismissed the case saying prosecutors withheld evidence. Baldwin was facing 18 months in prison if convicted in the charges stemming from the fatal shooting of the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, on their movie, “Rust”.

The decision came “with prejudice” (meaning the case can’t be re-filed) after prosecutors failed to share a batch of bullets with the defense in a failure that appalled the judge.

Attorney Gloria Allred represents Hutchins’ family in Ukraine and vowed to take Baldwin to civil court. Hutchins’ widower, Matthew, had previously settled with Baldwin and the Rust production, but may decide to resume his case after lapses in payment obligations from the production. Baldwin’s attorney anticipates there may be a trial in the future.

The movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted in her trial and sentenced to 18 months in prison. Her attorney plans to appeal that conviction.

