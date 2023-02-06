Amazing Water Rescue Involves A Stolen Yacht, “The Goonies and A Wanted Man

This is a wild story involving a string of crimes that led to a harrowing water rescue from a capsized stolen yacht. Jericho Labonte was wanted for a string of crimes that involved placing a dead fish on the porch of he house made famous in the classic 80’s movie, “The Goonies”. He then apparently stole a yacht and quickly found himself in need of a daring rescue when huge waves rolled in. Literally.

Video from the Coast Guard show the rescue diver was hit by the wave that capsized the yacht…but he was able to pull Labonte to safety. That’s when they realized he was wanted by police. Oh, and the rescue diver had just graduated from the Coast Guard rescue swim program!