Amazon To Roll Out Ads On Streaming Service Early Next Year

Get ready for ads when watching Amazon Prime streaming service early next year. Or…you can keep your ad-free experience for $2.99 more a month.

Amazon was one of the last hold outs giving its streaming audience ad-free movies and series. But now they follow in the footsteps of other streamers like Disney+, Netflix, and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max, many of which offer ad-supported tiers. Amazon says it’s aiming at keeping it to four minutes an hour.

