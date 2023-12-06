Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes’ Exes Are Moving On…With Each Other

Former GMA3 anchors, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, are once again working together launching a new podcast “Amy & T.J.” In the first episode, they talk about their “year of Hell” since news of their affair got out. They contend they never cheated and that divorce proceedings had started for both of them when their relationship turned romantic in London. But that wasn’t the public perception, and it drove Holmes to drink. He was so bad after the show the news broke that Robach went to his place to check on him, finding him “incoherent” from alcohol and weed edibles.

Now comes the plot twist that their ex-spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are dating each other! A source says initially, there was no interest until they bonded over their shared pain. Now they’ve been seeing each other for about six months.