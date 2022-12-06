Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Pulled Off The Air At GMA

You might notice that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are not on GMA 3 for the time being, that’s because ABC News President Kim Godwin is trying to figure out how they navigate it. Godwin announced Monday on the company’s editorial call: “I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” “These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of is — the people here at ABC.” She also asked that the gossip and whispering stop in the hallways and that they focus on the work.

Godwin said that in the meantime, Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos will be anchoring the third hour of Good Morning America and that the situation won’t be addressed again until there is more information and a formal response can be put together. The romance was put in the spotlight by The Daily Mail earlier this month. Both of them are married, though they have each separated from their partners.

