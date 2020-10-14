Anchorage agency to buy JC Penney garage, Nordstrom building
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage Community Development Authority has announced an agreement to purchase the JCPenney parking garage and JCPenney’s majority ownership of the former Nordstrom building. Alaska Public Media reports that the authority says its board of directors approved the investment in the downtown properties to try to guide the area’s future. The development authority plans to pay $1.7 million for the parking garage and $1.5 million for an 80% stake in the Nordstrom building. Nordstrom closed its downtown Anchorage store in 2019. Authority Board Chair Terry Parks says the goal after the purchase is to work on the sites with private developers.