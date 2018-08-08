Anchorage airport sees air cargo traffic increase this year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Officials say air cargo traffic at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport has increased during the first half of this year.

KTVA-TV reports data from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities shows air tonnage increased by 5.2 percent to more than 1.34 million metric tons from January to June.

According to the data, more than 150 wide-body freighter aircraft pass through the airport each day, ranking it among the busiest cargo airports in the world.

Airport manager Jim Szczesniak says the airport is in a strategic location, giving air cargo operators the ability to fly fully-loaded aircraft between the U.S., Asia, Europe and Latin America.

The airport’s cargo network is also strengthened by a provision allowing airlines to transfer cargo like they would passengers who make connecting flights.

