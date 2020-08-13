Anchorage and diner reach settlement over coronavirus order
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Municipality of Anchorage has reached a settlement with the owners of a restaurant that remained open for dine-in service in defiance of an emergency coronavirus order. The Anchorage Daily News reported Kriner’s Diner agreed to abide by a temporary injunction issued by a Superior Court judge last week and obey the city’s emergency order stopping indoor service at all restaurants and breweries. The municipality agreed to suspend fines incurred when the diner defied the court injunction. The judge issued the injunction when the diner continued indoor service in defiance of a stop-work order issued by Anchorage.