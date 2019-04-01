Anchorage Assembly evaluating $1.9B port cost estimate

This Jan. 8, 2008 file photo shows trucks loading cargo onto the Totem Ocean Trailer Express container ship North Star at the Port of Anchorage as seen from the newly developed area of the port in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Anchorage Assembly is working to determine if it needs to spend about $1.9 billion to rebuild the city’s deteriorating port.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported on Wednesday that Assembly member Christopher Constant said at a March 21 Assembly committee meeting that the group needs to look closely to figure out if there’s ways to save on cost.

Constant has started a reexamination of the Anchorage Port modernization program as co-chair of the Assembly’s Enterprise and Utility Oversight Committee.

Current estimates show it will cost about $1.9 billion to replace and upgrade the port’s cargo, petroleum, cement terminals and other facilities.

