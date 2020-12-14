Anchorage businesses benefiting from online pandemic sales
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Some small businesses in Anchorage say they are making profits by reaching out online to customers they will not likely see during the coronavirus pandemic. Alaska Public Media reports that business have adapted to health restrictions that have slowed or ended in-person sales by displaying inventory on new or revamped websites. Janet Gregory says her toy store normally makes about 30% of the year’s sales during the last six weeks of the year and online sales have become a huge part of the business in 2020. Gregory says the store has received 10 times the normal volume of web orders.