Anchorage considers formal relationship with Eklutna village
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage Assembly is expected to consider an ordinance proposing a formal government relationship between the municipality and the Native Village of Eklutna. Alaska’s News Source reported the prospective ordinance follows a 2019 assembly resolution seeking to establish the relationship with Eklutna’s tribal government. The ordinance was scheduled for a public hearing and vote at the assembly’s meeting on Tuesday. The ordinance outlines a process for Eklutna to provide input to Anchorage municipal processes. The measure would direct the municipality to develop policies with Eklutna to identify programs and projects affecting the village. It is locaed 28 miles northeast of the city.