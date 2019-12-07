Anchorage grand jury indicts man in Thanksgiving shooting
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
State prosecutors say an Anchorage grand jury has indicted a 27-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting his sister on Thanksgiving Day.
Moses Crowe was indicted Friday on charges of first- and second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Amanda Owen.
Anchorage police shortly after 3 p.m. Nov. 28 took 911 calls requesting medical help for Owen. Crowe and Owen were visiting relatives preparing a Thanksgiving dinner.
Witnesses said Owen was sitting in a chair holding her 1-year-old child when Crowe pulled out a handgun and aimed it at her. The gun fired and Owen was struck in the head.