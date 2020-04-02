Anchorage man accused of price gouging for respirator sales

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state has accused an Anchorage man of buying up respirators and selling them online at prices the state called unconscionable in an effort to profit off concerns with the coronavirus. The complaint against Juan Lyle Aune alleges violations of a law barring unfair trade and commerce practices. It seeks financial penalties. Court records did not list an attorney for Aune. The complaint says buying respirators locally and selling them for high prices online during a time of high demand for the items offends public policy and is unethical.